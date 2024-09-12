FNM takes power complaints to GBPC’s doorstep

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — The Free National Movement hosted a protest this afternoon over what they see as the crippling cost of power in Grand Bahama today.

Various speakers from the community and the party took aim at the Grand Bahama Power Company, as they argued that any increase in bills would be unreasonable given the state of the island’s economy.

Among the attendees were FNM Leader Michael Pintard, FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright, as well as FNM Grand Bahama Members of Parliament Kwasi Thompson and Iram Lewis.