FNM slams Davis administration over NYC court ruling

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Opposition Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard criticized the Davis Administration on Monday afternoon for its “lack of transparency,” and suggested that it could potentially deter investors from seeking business opportunities in The Bahamas.

His remarks came on the heels of a ruling by the New York Supreme Court, which awarded the Izmirlian family $1.6 billion in their case against China Constitution America, Inc. The FNM leader had called for an investigation into government officials’ alleged involvement in the Baha Mar deal with the Izmirlian family.

Pintard said that it is the culture of the Davis administration to act in favor of political and personal interests while seldomly acting with the best interest of Bahamians in mind.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, in a statement released yesterday afternoon, said that he has instructed Attorney General Ryan Pinder to review the ruling and noted that government will await the advice of the Office of the Attorney General before any further comments are made about the ruling.