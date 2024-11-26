FNM Senator urges less bias towards mothers in parental custody battles

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Amid widespread speculation regarding the quality of care 12-year-old Adriel Moxey received under the guardianship of her mother, Free National Movement Senator Maxine Seymour asserted that the mother is not always the best option for the child.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Free National Movement Headquarters on Wednesday, Seymour emphasized that there are good fathers, but the system tends to favor mothers, which is not always in the child’s best interest. She urged the government to think outside the box and prioritize solutions that place the well-being of the child or children involved above all else.