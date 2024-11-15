FNM: ‘PM living soft life as Bahamians suffer’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Dr. Duane Sands chastised Prime Minister Philip Davis on Friday afternoon for what he has described as turning a blind eye to pressing problems which affect Bahamians while he travels the world onboard a private jet at the expense of the public purse.

His comments came as the Prime Minister is currently out of the country addressing an international delegation in Azerbaijan and on the heels of the country’s 109th murder for the year.

Dr. Sands said the nation’s leader is living a ‘soft life,’ as Bahamians grapple with a rocketing crime wave, rising inflation and alleged that some vendors have been sidelined for payments from the public purse as he has busied himself with international affairs.

The FNM Chairman highlighted and alleged that the 2024 murder count nearly rivals the overall murder count of 2023, without proper resolve.

His chastisement continued by addressing the economic burden of inflation in country.

“The cost of living crisis that he created and promised to deal with is getting worse, (but) bush crack, Brave gone,” Dr Sands said.

“He don’t like to travel commercial anymore, he has gotten a taste for private jets. He flew off to Botswana several months ago, landed in style in a private jet; they still haven’t told us what that jet cost the Bahamian people.”

Dr. Sands continued, “He just gets on a plane and he flys away from the many problems that we have in this country that he was hired to deal with; so instead of governing he just keeps ducking the questions, ducking responsibility.”