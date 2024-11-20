Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

FNM opposes IMF VAT increase suggestion

0
SHARES
24
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Opposition Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard said the opposition does not support an increase to the Value Added Tax (VAT) structure at this time, consequently opposing recommendations by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF, in its Staff Concluding Statement of the 2024 Article IV Mission recommended a 10% increase to the VAT rate and the introduction of personal income tax for top earners among measures that would help the government meet its debt target of 50 percent of GDP by Fiscal Year 2031.

While The Davis administration noted that there is no plan for an increase to the current tax regime, which stands at 10%, Pintard said government has to find other solutions to arrive at its debt target.

Pintard noted that government has refused to take on recommendations by the opposition, such as reducing its “excessive travel with large delegations.”

Meanwhile, the IMF recommendation came hours after Prime Minister Philip Davis told reporters that he is more focused on reducing the cost of living stemming from inflationary pressures.

VAT was introduced to The Bahamas in 2015 under the Christie-led administration, and was increased to 12% under the Minnis-led administration.

The Davis-Cooper government decreased it to 10%, however increased it from 0%-10% on breadbasket items – a decision the opposition has continually called on government to reverse.

Polls

Have recent airplane accidents made you less willing to fly to the Family Islands?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Have recent airplane accidents made you less willing to fly to the Family Islands?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture