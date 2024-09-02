FNM opens candidate registration process to public

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Training is underway for members of the Opposition Free National Movement as the party begins early preparations for the next general election slated for 2026.

FNM Chairman Dr. Duane Sands made the revelation as he dispelled rumors that various FNM officials were not selected as candidates.

Sands noted that all aspiring candidates, including FNM Leader Michael Pintard, are expected to complete the candidacy training which will result in at least 39 individuals being selected.

Sands opted not to disclose who has participated in the training sessions due to the FNM’s non-disclosure policy.