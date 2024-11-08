Watch ILTV Live
FNM Leader slams PM for “out of touch” remarks

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard thinks Prime Minister Philip Davis’s recent comments on the cost of living are evidence that the nation’s leader is “out of touch and out to lunch” on real issues affecting the electorate.

“Yesterday, Prime Minister Davis told the Bahamian public with a straight face that the cost of living is a reflection of the choices Bahamians make every day,” said Pintard, referring to Davis’ statement that Bahamians could choose to live in Stapledon instead of Venetian West if they want to stay in the middle class.

The Prime Minister also implied that personal lifestyle choices significantly impact the cost of living.

Pintard argued that Davis’ stance lacks empathy and understanding.

“No leader in touch with the realities of most Bahamians would ever dream of this statement, let alone have the audacity to say it out loud,” he said.

“The PLP public relations machine scrambled to try and make sense of the offensive remarks, but the damage was already done. Bahamians heard their Prime Minister loud and clear the first time.”

Highlighting previous promises from the Davis administration, Pintard accused the government of failing to follow through on pledges such as reducing VAT and avoiding new taxes.

“[Bahamians] heard the PLP when it promised no new taxes, only to unleash an avalanche of new fees.

“They heard the PLP when it pledged to reduce VAT, only to place it back on breadbasket items, medicine, feminine products, and baby food.”

Pintard urged Bahamians to consider their choices carefully as the next election approaches.

“In due time, [Bahamians] can choose to reject bad treatment from leaders who just don’t get it,” he stated, calling on voters to register.

Polls

Prime Minister Davis says the economy is "on the right track." How do you see it?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

