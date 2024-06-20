FNM lambastes govt. over $2.5M private jet debacle

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Opposition Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard slammed the Davis Administration’s decision to allocate $2.5 million dollars in its 2024/2025 budget for an aircraft that was reportedly seized by the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBDF).

The allocation was revealed in the Lower Chamber on Monday by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Leon Lundy.

The aircraft is expected to be made available for government’s travel throughout the Family Islands, according to OPM Communications Director Latrae Rahming.

Rahming further noted that the $2.5 million dollars was allocated to ensure the plane’s functionality for government’s use and not to purchase an entirely new aircraft.

Government officials asserted that the use of this aircraft will help to cut domestic travel costs.

However, the FNM said the $2.5 million dollars could have been used to address the shortage of ambulances across the country, among other concerns.

Pintard further argued that government officials “should travel where possible on the local airline.”