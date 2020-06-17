FNM founding member says Sands’ revelations “pure politics”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Free National Movement (FNM) founding member Maurice Moore has called the criticisms and accusations levied by former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands on the government’s handling of Dorian missing as “pure politics”.

Moore expressed his disappointment over Sand’s criticism level in Parliament last week, noting that the former health minister had been apart of decisions taken by Cabinet on Hurricane Doran response and COVID-19.

“I don’t understand why he would want to say that the government has not done the best that could be done under the circumstances,” Moore told Eyewitness News.

“We’ve not had a situation like this in the country before and I give the government tremendous credit given the expense that this government had to go through.

“The fact that it attacks our number one industry and for him to have the nerve to go on the floor and to accuse the government of not having it right, it’s unbelievable.

“It’s pure politics. I don’t know what he’s seeking to do.”

On Thursday, Sands said in Parliament that the government mishandled the identification of those missing and killed during the Category 5 storm which devastated Grand Bahama and Abaco in early September.

Sands acknowledged that no explanation had been given on how hundreds of names were excluded from an early list of people reported missing – noting responsibility was spread over multiple ministries and government agencies.

He also questioned government protocols regarding the opening of the country amidst the ongoing global panic.

In a statement responding to the claims, National Security Minister Marvin Dames said he was shocked and “profoundly disappointed” the contribution, which he called “disingenuous” and “misleading”.

Sand’s comments were his first since he resigned from Cabinet last month over what the prime minister termed a “breach of protocol”.

Different circles have alluded that the resignation was fueled by growing animosity between the prime minister and former health minister.

Despite those concerns, Moore assured there is no dissension in the party.

“I just feel like Sands is off,” he continued, “He’s off his rocker.

“He cannot be looking at what is in the best interest of the country. To attempt to criticize the government in a public way when the world and all the nations and organizations around are trying their very best to assist the country.

“He as a citizen ought to do the same. I just thought what he had done it really showed that he just didn’t give the prime minister the kind of respect that he should.”

The police veteran advised the former health minister to put the country first.

“You are a good qualified Bahamian,” he said.

“If you have any political pull at this time, you should try to use that for the furtherance of getting the country back on its feet again, which is more important.

“…Now is the time for everybody to close ranks, and I don’t know what’s wrong with Mr. Sands. He cannot want to become prime minister that bad and throughout all that he cannot prefer to erect of the economy at this time.

“I’m annoyed about it quite frankly. Genuine Bahamian now must pitch in and try and do all they can to serve the economy from slipping any further into a recession,”