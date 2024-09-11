FNM Founder: Govt not addressing social needs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Maurice Moore, one of the founding fathers of the Free National Movement, expressed on Wednesday that he shares Prime Minister Philip Davis’s view that campaign finance reform should not be prioritized at this time.

However, Moore raised concerns that the government is also neglecting the social needs of the Bahamian population, which according to Prime Minister Davis, is his government’s priority.

Moore emphasized that while government spending is occurring, it remains unclear how this expenditure directly benefits the citizens of the Bahamas.

Additionally, he highlighted a troubling increase in criminal activity, particularly murders, and stressed that a nation primarily focused on tourism must take greater measures to ensure the safety of its citizens.