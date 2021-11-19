FNM budgets $100,000 for one-day leadership race

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement has budgeted some $100,000 for its upcoming one-day November 27 convention, where three candidates have officially put their name forward to vie for the leadership.

During a press conference at the party’s headquarters last night, FNM Chairman Carl Culmer confirmed the nominations of MARCO City MP Michael Pintard, Central Grand Bahama Iram Lewis and East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson.

The party will hold a convention on November 27 to elect a new leader. The party has not held a convention since 2016 when former Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner and former Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands challenged Minnis for leadership.

The FNM Convention Committee treasurer indicated that the $100,000 price tag for the event includes airfare, room, and board, ground transportation for delegates. He noted that the cost is not out of the ordinary for to throw the event.

The FNM secured just seven seats in Parliament, including Minnis in Killarney; Pintard in Marco City; Lewis in Central Grand Bahama; Thompson in East Grand Bahama; Adrian White in St Anne’s; Shanendon Cartwright in St Barnabas; and Adrian Gibson in Long Island.

Following the party’s crushing defeat at the election polls and after weeks of playing coy, former Prime Minister and FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis announced that he will not seek reelection as leader.

While the loss at the election reportedly deepened the division in the FNM, party insiders have said there has been a long-time split in factions within the party.

Asked how confident are they in a new leader being able to unify the party, Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest insisted that whoever wins will be supported by the party.

“When you head into an election of leader or any position within the party you are always going to have different supporters for different leaders who are going to come forward and be vocal, that’s part of the convention process, so this is no different,” he said.

“We expect fully that all of the persons that are vying for the position of leader will come rally behind whoever is successfully on the 27th and we anticipate that that person will give all of their intention towards unifying the party, to bringing all the various elements together, healing from whatever differences there may be and emerging from that period as a unified cohesive body focuses on regaining the government and providing the Bahamian people with a viable alternative to the existing regime.

While only the leadership of the party will be up for grabs next week, the FNM plans to hold a full convention with all leadership positions open for contest in February 2022.

Turnquest said the constitution of the party calls for a convention every two years.

He said the party will also review its platform and look at amendments to its constitution, along with appointing and confirming other members and setting the agenda for the party’s future.

Just one candidate to date has expressed a leadership bid for the full convention next year.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian, former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said he plans to run for chairman, though his sights were still set on a leadership bid sometime in the future.