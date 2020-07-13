Florida COVID-19 cases spike to all-time high

“The only persons approved to travel are those who have received a green color-coded response, as proof of approval,” the statement from the Ministry of Health read.

“This confirmation must be presented upon arrival in The Bahamas.

“…Failure to comply with the stated requirements will result in denied entry.”

Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper has raised concerns over inconsistencies in the application process, in which persons were allowed to travel to the country with a diagnosis from the wrong test.

Some of those individuals were reportedly allowed to disembark into the country, while others were turned away.

Last week, Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar explained that this was done in order to ensure tourists are honest when asked about which test they took.

D’Aguilar noted individuals should have only received approval if they had a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test.