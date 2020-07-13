Florida COVID-19 cases spike to all-time high

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Florida yesterday recorded the largest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases across the U.S. with 15,299 confirmed cases.
More than 3.2 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19, according to reports, which indicate more than 135,000 have died from the virus.
The Bahamas issued updated testing protocol for visitors traveling into the country last week.
Travelers must complete a Bahamas Health Visa application and present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test with a sample taken with seven days of arrival.
“The only persons approved to travel are those who have received a green color-coded response, as proof of approval,” the statement from the Ministry of Health read.
“This confirmation must be presented upon arrival in The Bahamas.
“…Failure to comply with the stated requirements will result in denied entry.”
Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper has raised concerns over inconsistencies in the application process, in which persons were allowed to travel to the country with a diagnosis from the wrong test.
Some of those individuals were reportedly allowed to disembark into the country, while others were turned away.
Last week, Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar explained that this was done in order to ensure tourists are honest when asked about which test they took.
D’Aguilar noted individuals should have only received approval if they had a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test.
All travelers interested in visiting The Bahamas are recommended to review requirements applicable to each member of their traveling party at www.bahamas.com/travelupdates before booking a trip.
Meanwhile, The Bahamas is among dozens of countries and British overseas territories that will no longer be required to self-isolate upon entry into the United Kingdom.
The relaxation of quarantine rules announced last week stipulates that from July 10, visitors arriving in England from some 75 countries will now be exempt from those restrictions.
However, the United States, China, and Portugal are among the destinations that have been left off the list, which is to be kept “under review.”
“The government is satisfied that it is now safe to ease these measures in England and has introduced travel corridor exemptions for some countries and territories,” the British government said.
The countries and territories exempted are covered by the travel corridor exemption; are within the common travel area (Ireland, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man) or are British overseas territories.
Travelers, however, will still need to self-isolate for 14 days if they have visited or made a transit stop in a country not on the list.
This applies to all travel to England, by train, ferry, coach, air or any other route.
“We will keep the conditions in these countries and territories under review,” the UK government said. “If they worsen we will reintroduce self-isolation requirements.”
The list is expected to be adjusted over the coming days following further discussions between the UK and international partners.