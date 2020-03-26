Flash produce sale draws huge crowds

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A flash sale of produce at Bahamas Food Services drew scores of customers to the Gladstone Road wholesaler this morning.

The country is under 24-hour curfew and roads are closed to non-essential travel until next week Tuesday, with the government said to be seriously considering an extension to prevent the local spread of COVID-19.

When Eyewitness News visited the store earlier this morning, the heavy influx of customers appeared to challenge social distancing measures.

However, the matter was later resolved with adequate spacing maintained and police supervision.

BFS closed their gates to the public shortly before noon as cars lined the street and congested Gladstone Road.