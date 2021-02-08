Flamingo Gardens URC ends January with post-Majority Rule Day event

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Officials at the Flamingo Gardens Urban Renewal Centre ended the month of January with a focus on Women in Service, during which time the “varied and vast contributions” of Bahamian women, past and present, at the national and community levels were recognized and celebrated.

The Post-Majority Rule Day event was held under the patronage of Rome Italia Johnson, the first woman speaker of the House of Assembly (from 1997 to 2002). Prior to that, she served as deputy speaker from 1992 to 1997; and she currently serves as chairperson of the National Council for Older Persons.

Centre Manager Nicole Miller-Nabbie said the event helped “to bring greater attention/awareness to the contributions Bahamian women have made to the socio-economic development of The Bahamas and Bahamian communities in addition to the obtaining of Majority Rule in The Bahamas”.

“Today, the Flamingo Gardens Urban Renewal family celebrates and gives recognition to the Honorable Rome Italia Johnson for her dedication and service to our nation,” Miller-Nabbie said.

“Bahamian women, past and present, have made and continue to make invaluable contributions to the socio-economic development of Bahamian society at both the community and national levels. Our focus, therefore, took us from the Women’s Suffrage Movement to the present, which allowed us to examine the roles women have played, then and now.

“We can simultaneously celebrate as a nation, all of those women who have championed the cause of women and have helped, and continue to help, to make opportunities available for the women of today who are giving service in roles that were once reserved solely for men.

“We saw January, the month in which Majority Rule Day is celebrated, as an opportune time to further recognize, advance and celebrate the vast contributions women have made to our society.”

The Women in Service event continued the center’s focus of bringing additional community attention to events occurring at the national, regional and international levels.