Flamingo Air plane’s landing gear collapses after landing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Flamingo Air aircraft’s landing gear collapsed while taxiing to the ramp area, shortly after landing at the Leonard Thompson International Airport in Marsh Harbour, Abaco last week.

The Air Accident Investigation Department reported the Cessna airplane departed the Grand Bahama International Airport and landed in Marsh Harbour shortly before 4 pm on February 12.

There were 10 people on board, including the commercial pilot, none of whom were injured, according to the preliminary report.

“Aircraft received damages to right trailing edge, right engine and propeller, right gear door and underneath right fuselage,” read the report.

Last December, a Flamingo Air aircraft with 12 passengers and two pilots on board veered off the runway at the Black Point, Exuma airport and crashed into nearby bushes.

No injuries were reported.

The AAID said the Air Beech 99 airplane was landing at the airport at 8.30am when the right main gear collapsed, which caused the plane to veer off the runway and subsequently crashed into bushes.