Five new cases of COVID-19 in New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials have confirmed five new cases of coronavirus in New Providence, bringing the total number of cases to 129.

Two of the new cases are Inagua residents with a history of travel; however, officials confirmed those residents were tested in New Providence and have not returned to the island.

According to the statement: “Case #125 is a 37-year-old year old man of Inagua with a history of travel. This case is in isolation at home.

“Case #126 is a 64-year-old year old man of Inagua with a history of travel. This case is in isolation at home.

“Case #127 is a 29-year-old woman of New Providence. This case too is in isolation at home. Travel details are pending.

“Case #128 is a 34-year-old woman of New Providence. This case is also in isolation at home. Travel details too are pending.

“Case #129 is a 50-year-old female of New Providence. This case remains in isolation at home. Travel details are also pending.

As of today, there have been 94 cases in New Providence, 21 in Grand Bahama, 13 on Bimini and one on Cat Cay.