Five more COVID cases

Three in GB and two addtl. in NP pushes total to 124

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Confirmed cases of the coronavirus shot up this afternoon after three Grand Bahamians and two residents in New Providence tested positively for the virus.

The two cases in New Providence — a 73-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman — had a history of travel. Both are in isolation at home.

The remaining cases, include a 45-year-old man, a 43-year-old man, and an 84-year-old man, all of whom had no history of travel.

Each of these cases are self-isolating, according to the Ministry of Health.

The most recent infections pushed the total number of COVID19 cases to 124 in The Bahamas — 89 in New Providence, 21 in Grand Bahama, 13 in Bimini and one in Cat Cay.

There have been 20 new confirmed cases since last Tuesday.

One patient remains in hospital.

Ninety-one people have recovered from the virus.

Health officials have said while more data is required to determine whether the new infections represent further community spread or clusters as a result of incoming travelers and repatriating Bahamians, and residents, contact tracing will determine the ongoing surge.

The Bahamas reopened its borders to international commercial carriers on July 1.

It remains unclear how many international travelers have entered The Bahamas.

All travelers are required to obtain a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 10 days of travel before entering The Bahamas.

Their entry also hinges on the approval of a health visa following a risk assessment.

Notwithstanding the increased protocols to mitigate against imported cases, Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, the government’s COVID-19 response coordinator, said there have been instances of travelers forging documentation, including coronavirus tests.

This article was updated at 7.16pm after the Ministry of Health confirmed two hospitalized patients were discharged.