Five more cases confirmed in Bimini

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Five more Bimini residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 78, with a seven confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, 62 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay, and eight on the island of Bimini.

Among the new cases are two girls aged 11 and 15, and four women aged 37, 47, and 75.

All cases have no history of travel, and are in isolation at home.

The ministry’s statement read: “Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases. Investigations are ongoing.

“The Ministry of Health again wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended.”

It added: “Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items. Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”