Five Bahamians, two Columbians arrested in connection with drug discovery after plane crash

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Local police assisted by U.S. law enforcement have arrested five (5) Bahamian and two Columbian males after a plane crashed in Spring Point, Acklins, on Friday, 6th December 2024, leading to the recovery of a large quantity of suspected dangerous drugs.

The men arrested are 36, 39, 40, 46, 46, 54, and 63 and are assisting with the investigation.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Friday, an aircraft crash landed on the western section of the airport runway. Upon arrival, officers found no occupants onboard or near the crash. However, a search of the plane revealed a large quantity of suspected dangerous drugs.

The quantity and weight of the suspected dangerous drugs are significant.

762 Kilos (1982 lbs) of Cocaine were recovered, which has an estimated street value of $15,240,000.00.

25 lbs. of Hydroponic Marijuana were also recovered, with a street value of $50,000.00.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander's national address on the recent US indictment of Bahamians was....

  • Disappointing (87%)
  • Reassuring (13%)
Loading ... Loading ...

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

