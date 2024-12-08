Five Bahamians, two Columbians arrested in connection with drug discovery after plane crash

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Friday, an aircraft crash landed on the western section of the airport runway. Upon arrival, officers found no occupants onboard or near the crash. However, a search of the plane revealed a large quantity of suspected dangerous drugs.

The quantity and weight of the suspected dangerous drugs are significant.

762 Kilos (1982 lbs) of Cocaine were recovered, which has an estimated street value of $15,240,000.00.

25 lbs. of Hydroponic Marijuana were also recovered, with a street value of $50,000.00.