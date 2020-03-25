Fisherman urge govt. to lift restriction on sale of fish

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamian fishermen have urged the government to lift the restriction on the sale of fish during the shutdown imposed by the Emergency Powers COVID-19 Order.

The fisherman are requesting that the restrictions be reviewed to allow for the sale of fish from fish markets.

The request is detailed in a letter by the Bahamas Commercial Fishers Alliance (BCFA) to Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Michael Pintard.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis previously indicated that fish must be sold to licensed wholesalers who will in turn sell to the public once the order is lifted.

BCFA vice-president Keith Carroll said: “We feel as though fish is no different from any other food. We want to be able to sell it to the public. A lot of boats are out to sea. We don’t know what will happen when they come back in.”

The BCFA has pointed out that fishermen are willing to enforce social distancing rules and limit trade to specified hours.

“While we make to representation for wholesalers, we wish to also ask that they be allowed to operate as a food store to limit the congregating of people in the fish markets, the BCFA has stated.”

Carroll said: “I think the minister is working with us. He sent some information to us and wanted to get our feedback. We are going to follow the law. We definitely want to do things in a safe way to avoid this virus. We don’t want to draw any big crowds if the government allows it but practice social distancing like the other business are doing.”