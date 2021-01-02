Fish fry restaurants on Exuma, Eleuthera allowed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The latest amendments to the government’s emergency order allows for restaurants at a fish fry on Eleuthera and Exuma to operate.

The Emergency Powers (COVID-19 Pandemic Risk Management) (No. 4) Amendment (No. 3) Order, 2020 amends order 57 of the principal order, which provides for operations of restaurants on Exuma and Eleuthera.

Restaurants on both islands are permitted to utilize inside and outside dining, provided the maximum seating is 50 percent of the occupancy, with social distancing, sanitization and proper mask wearing.

The order also allows for mobile takeaway restaurants and restaurants located at a fish fry.

The government also recently amended the emergency order to allow individuals to utilize any outdoor facility on hotel premises including restaurants, casinos, etc., provided that the person does not enter the hotel or commercial accommodation to access the facility.

Individuals are not required to have a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test in this instance.

In a statement on the matter earlier this week, the Ministry of Tourism said the purpose of the new order is to safeguard the use of hotels by all and to mitigate any negative impact COVID-19 may have on the “critical component of our tourism sector”.