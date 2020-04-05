First physician dies in COVID-19 fight: Veteran nephrologist Dr Judson Frazier Eneas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Veteran nephrologist Dr Judson Frazier Eneas is the country’s fifth COVID-19 related death.

Officials reported the 72-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1.

He was hospitalized, and had no travel history but was linked to a previous case.

Eneas was a pioneer in the medical community as an internist, and nephrologist who introduced Dialysis to Doctors Hospital.

He was a member of the Omega Psi Ph fraternity, and a message from the family asking for support and prayers was posted to Whatsapp shortly before 6pm yesterday.

“Our brother Judson Eneas has unfortunately contracted the Covid-19 virus and is hospitalized on a ventilator. The family asks that as many as possible lift his name up in prayer for a safe and speedy recovery,” the message read.

Loved ones were notified Eneas had passed shortly before 1am.

He is survived by his wife Marcheta and three children.

In an email this morning, President of Doctors Hospital Dr Charles Diggis said: “There is no easy way to accept the loss of a colleague. We are still at the beginning of a ‘fight’ which looms to take us through turbulent times over the next months….and it will continue to have casualties – this will change us all forever.

“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to Dr Eneas’ family. He was with our dream and vision from inception….this is a great loss. Be safe and be careful…..cherish and protect those you love……additional words seem so useless right now….”

As of Saturday at 4pm, there were 28 confirmed cases in the country – 22 confirmed cases in New Providence, five in Grand Bahama, and one from Bimini.

Of the cases, at least five are healthcare workers.

Last Thursday, officials revealed some 50 healthcare workers had to be removed from the front lines and placed into quarantine.

Doctors Hospital has closed its Collins Ave facility to the public and non-essential staff as officials undertake advanced cleaning of its operating rooms and Intensive Care Unit.

Staff were told those procedures are expected to be completed by tomorrow.