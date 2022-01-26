FIRST DAY: 42 Cuban nurses begin tenure at PMH

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Forty-two (42) nurses from the Republic of Cuba officially joined the cadre of healthcare workers at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) yesterday.

The nurses were onboarded to assist in the delivery of hospital services and patient care in the face of the impact of the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections on health professionals in the public health system.

The nurses were received at the hospital’s historic Legacy Entrance. They were met by the Minister of Health & Wellness Dr. Michael Darville along with other officials including PHA Deputy Managing Director Lyrone Burrows, PMH Hospital Administrator Mary Lightbourne-Walker, Principal Nursing Officer (PNO) Charlene Davis, along with other PMH Executives and Nurse Managers.

Dr. Lorenzo Sanchez, the Cuban Health Professions Liaison Officer between Cuba and the Government of The Bahamas was also on hand for the nurses’ arrival at PMH.

According to a statement, the nurses who began a tenure of three (3) months in the first instance are deployed to the PMH Emergency Department, the Surgical Department, and to the hospital’s Medical Wards.