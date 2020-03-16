First COVID-19 patient in stable condition, clinic undergoes sanitation measures

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The country’s first COVID-19 patient is reportedly in stable condition as health officials work to retrace her steps and assess the extent of public exposure.

Health Minister Dr Dune Sands confirmed the patient’s condition in an interview with Eyewitness News, but stopped short of discussing emerging details over the woman’s track to containment at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) on Friday.

Sands also declined comment on the temporary closure of the Fleming Street Clinic at this time.

Eyewitness News understands the clinic has been closed for 24 hours to be cleaned after the COVID-19 patient visited the facility on Friday morning.

According to health sources, she was then allegedly transported to Princess Margaret Hospital by ambulance.

It was further suggested the patient may have presented to PMH’s Accident and Emergency Department earlier last week, but left before getting any results.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan has not responded to calls or messages for comment.

The health minister returned to the country last night.

Speaking to Eyewitness News at 12.30pm, Sands said: “I am still in the process of gathering information.

“I would rather not comment at this point until I know the full picture.”

At Sunday’s press conference announcing the confirmed case, acting Health minister Jeffrey Lloyd said the COVID-19 patient, a 61-year-old Bahamian woman, was admitted to PMH on Friday and tested the following morning.

McMillan explained those initial results were retested and officials got a positive test at midnight on Sunday.

During the press conference at the Ministry of Health, Lloyd said the patient’s level of exposure was unknown.

He advised another update would be given in 24 hours; however, officials have yet to confirm whether there will be a press briefing today.

According to the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, were eight people in quarantine as of 11.53am Monday.

This is a developing story.