Firearms, Ammunition & Suspected Marijuana Discovery Leads To Multiple Arrests

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A collaborative effort involving the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force along with the K-9 Unit resulted in the confiscation of two (2) firearms and a quantity of suspected marijuana, leading to the arrest of six adults in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, on Thursday April 11, 2024, around 11:30 p.m., a team of officers executed

a search warrant at a residence on King’s Court in Yellow Elder Gardens. During the search, an

unlicensed firearm containing ammunition was found in the home, resulting in the arrest of two

(2) male occupants, aged 26 and 20.

In the final incident, on Friday April 12, 2024, around 1:40 a.m., officers executed a search

warrant at a residence on Clarine Close off Claridge Road, where they discovered an unlicensed firearm and a quantity of suspected marijuana which resulted in the arrest of the four occupants, two males aged 23 and 18, and two females aged 43 and 24.

The estimated weight and street value of the suspected marijuana are currently unknown.

Investigations continue.