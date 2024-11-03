Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Firearm and ammunition seized, three arrested

0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) has reported that Operation Ceasefire officers seized a firearm and ammunition in two separate incidents, one of which led to the arrest of three individuals.
The first incident occurred after 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, 2nd November 2024, at a residence on Colleton Street in Ridgeland Park. According to police reports, officers executed a search warrant at the residence and confiscated a loaded firearm, resulting in the arrest of three occupants: a 55-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, and a 24-year-old woman.
The second incident took place shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, 3rd November 2024, off East Street. Police state that officers, acting on intelligence, searched a derelict vehicle on Sunlight Cottage and discovered a quantity of ammunition. No arrests were made in this case.
Operation Ceasefire is a collaborative initiative between the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

Polls

Should government introduce laws to ban caregivers from receiving gifts or assets from those in their care?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should government introduce laws to ban caregivers from receiving gifts or assets from those in their care?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture