Firearm and ammunition seized, three arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) has reported that Operation Ceasefire officers seized a firearm and ammunition in two separate incidents, one of which led to the arrest of three individuals.

The first incident occurred after 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, 2nd November 2024, at a residence on Colleton Street in Ridgeland Park. According to police reports, officers executed a search warrant at the residence and confiscated a loaded firearm, resulting in the arrest of three occupants: a 55-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, and a 24-year-old woman.

The second incident took place shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, 3rd November 2024, off East Street. Police state that officers, acting on intelligence, searched a derelict vehicle on Sunlight Cottage and discovered a quantity of ammunition. No arrests were made in this case.