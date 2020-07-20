Fines up to $2,000 or jail time for fake COVID-19 test

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An individual convicted of using a falsified COVID-19 test will face a fine up to $2,000 and/or two years in prison, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced yesterday.

Minnis outlined new enforcement measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 during his national address at the Office of the Prime Minister.

He noted the Royal Bahamas Police Force COVID-19 enforcement unit will be staffed by 177 COVID-19 Ambassadors and 23 HubbCat monitors.

The unit is tasked with monitoring quarantine individuals, and beaches and parks; and ensuring public and business compliance with emergency orders.

“It will also be an offence to undergo the test prior to his or her departure from The Bahamas and present the results of the test on his return to The Bahamas as though the test had been carried out in another jurisdiction,” Minnis said.

“Additionally, where a person knows or reasonably believes that he is infected with the COVID 19 virus and causes another to be exposed or infected that person commits an offence and upon summary conviction is liable to a fine not exceeding $1,000 in respect of each person who has been exposed or infected.”

Airline or sea vessels will also be subjected to fines if they are caught permitting a passenger to board without wearing a face mask and without an approved travel health card from the Ministry of Health.

Upon conviction, the operator shall be subject to a fine of $500 in respect of each passenger in violation, Minnis said.

It will also be an offence for persons to leave mandatory or self-quarantine before being released by the Ministry of Health.

Those persons are liable to a fine of $250 if convicted.

Minnis said officials are finalizing the COVID 19 Command Centre at the Cable Beach Police Station, from which all HubbCat monitors, dispatchers and COVID-19 Ambassadors will be controlled.

He added 21 vehicles have been dedicated to the enforcement unit.

“We will be doing everything possible to ensure that the health protocols and Emergency Orders are enforced, to limit the spread of the virus and to avoid further restrictive control measures,” Minnis said.