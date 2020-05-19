Financial Services to host virtual symposium

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Financial Services, Trade & Industry and Immigration will host a virtual symposium for financial services industry leaders tomorrow at 10am.

More than 350 industry stakeholders have already confirmed their attendance.

The event, “Financial Services: An Opportunity for Advancement, Innovation and Creativity,” will gather critical voices in government to answer questions from industry stakeholders and provide updates on initiatives to improve the ease of doing business, embrace innovation and ensure business continuity.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will give opening remarks.

The virtual event is an initiative led by the Minister of Financial Services, Trade & Industry and Immigration, Elsworth Johnson, as part of an effort to demonstrate the government’s commitment to the financial services sector in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

It is the first event of its kind for the Government of The Bahamas, bringing together government officials, local and international stakeholders by virtual means.

“At the Ministry, we are redoubling our efforts to support the financial services sector, our second most important economic driver, in response to the current crisis,” Johnson said.

“Unlike other industries, in many ways, financial services has remained active during the COVID-19 pandemic. So even during this challenging time, our goal is to enhance stakeholder engagement, streamline our collaboration across government, support the international promotion of our local sector, and advance an aggressive legislative and regulatory agenda in the coming months.”

As part of the preparation for the symposium, industry stakeholders were invited to submit questions to be addressed by a panel of speakers.

This panel will include K Peter Turnquest, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Senator Carl Bethel, Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs; and Christina Rolle, Executive Director of the Securities Commission of The Bahamas.

“Along with the Prime Minister, we have worked to include the government and regulatory authorities who can answer a wide range of questions industry stakeholders might have,” Johnson continued.

“I will speak about my Ministry’s efforts to improve our stakeholder engagement and public relations, locally and globally, and to advance long-awaited legislative and regulatory priorities for the industry.”