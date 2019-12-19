Financial Services Cares initiative receives major boost

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Three months have passed since an initial call was issued by The Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB) and The Association of International Banks and Trust (AIBT) Companies for its members to contribute to the Hurricane Dorian relief effort.

Yesterday, the Winterbotham Group presented a cheque to the “Financial Services Cares” Initiative in the amount of $303,098.21.

Winterbotham is headed by Ivan Hooper, who also serves as co-chair of the Association of International Banks and Trust Companies.

The donation by Hooper and his colleagues takes the total amount raised by the initiative to $536,513.09.

“We have set as a goal $1 million Dollars,” read a press release.

“Through the generosity of its clients, staff and other friends of The Bahamas, The Winterbotham Group raised these funds and donations continue to come in.

“Response to the relief appeal by BFSB and AIBT member firms, have been made to the Financial Services Cares Initiative as well as through contributions to other approved agencies, charities and foundations in addition to volunteering time and resources.

It continued: “BFSB and AIBT are grateful for the generous support of its members and takes this opportunity to thank the Winterbotham Group for this extremely large contribution towards our goal.”

The funds raised by The Winterbotham Group will be combined with donations made by other BFSB and AIBT member firms for the Financial Services Cares Initiative.

The contributing firms are as follows: Alternative Investments Solution Limited; Banca del Sempione; CBH Bahamas; Equity Bank & Trust; FC Capital Investments; Guaranty Trust; STEP; Ansbacher; SIS SOLUTIONS LTD; Credit Suisse; Julius Baer; MMG; BBM; Gonet Bank & Trust; and BBM Bank.

The release added: “As was done in the wake of Hurricane Joaquin (2015) and Hurricane Matthew (2016), The Association of International Banks and Trust Companies (AIBT) and The Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB) are collaborating to facilitate donations to the Hurricane Dorian relief effort.

“In keeping with our past approach, with the input of members, we will identify an area of specific need or cause to direct the funds in the hardest hit areas with a focus on youth and education.”