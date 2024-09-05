Fidelity named title sponsor of ‘Tee-off For Hunger,’ Gold Tournament

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Fidelity Bank is the title sponsor for the third annual “Tee-Off for Hunger” Golf Tournament hosted by Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas.

The announcement was made at a press conference this week, members of the organizing committee include Bahamas Feeding Network Chairman, Felix Stubbs; Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas Founder, Mario Carey; and Fidelity Bank CEO, Gowen Bowe.

The tournament is set for October 7 at the Ocean Club Golf Club, Paradise Island, proceeds will assist the Bahamas Feeding Network’s 121 centers to continue to supply food to the surrounding communities, according to Stubbs.

Last year’s tournament raised more than $50,000 and the event organizers and sponsors are all hoping that this year will exceed that number.