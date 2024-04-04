Fertility Conference To Offer ‘Community & Support’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Fertility Empowerment International and the Ministry of Health & Wellness have collaborated to host a two- day Fertility Empowerment International conference April 4th to 5th 2024 at the Atlantis Resort to help raise awareness and support for individuals grappling with fertility issues.

Founder of Fertility Empowerment International Dr. Latazia Stuart said the conference, a first time event, seeks to provide needed resources, hope and a supportive community for those facing infertility challenges.