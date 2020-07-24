Fernander: Churches will begin virtual service tomorrow

Country will enter weekend lockdown today at 10pm

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Churches will begin virtual services tomorrow and Sunday with five people in sanctuaries, as part of the “adjustment” to the weekend lockdown, Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander said.

“We understanding there is a surging of cases taking place in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and so, we are adjusting so we can be a part of the process,” he told Eyewitness News.

“But we hope dialogue will continue. We got an update today and we hope it will continue to be fluid.”

Health officials briefed representatives of the Bahamas Christian Council this morning.

Fernander continued: “We begin streaming this Saturday with a maximum of five persons inside, in our sanctuaries — Saturday and Sunday.”

The Bahamas will enter a weekend lockdown tonight at 10pm until Monday, July 27, at 5am.

A lockdown is in effect in Grand Bahama until August 7 at 5am.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will be permitted to operate during the lockdown, from 7am to 5pm for all members of the public.

The prime minister is expected to provide additional details at the Ministry of Health’s press conference at 6pm.

Earlier this week, Mount Tabor Church moved to immediately suspend in-person church gatherings following a resurgence of new coronavirus cases.

At the time, there were 138 confirmed cases in the country.

As of yesterday, there were 274 confirmed cases of coronavirus — 119 in New Providence, 120 in Grand Bahama, 21 in Bimini, four in the Berry Islands, four in Cat Cay, two in Cat Island, three in Moore’s Island, and one in Great Guana Cay.