Ferguson arraigned in connection with Adriel Moxey’s murder

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Chris Ferguson, 39, was charged before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley in Court #9 at The Magistrate Court Monday afternoon in connection with the brutal murder of 12 year-old Adriel Moxey.

Ferguson of Misty Close was charged with one count of murder, two counts of unlawful detention and three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse. An attorney was not present for the man in question, which led to him requesting one at the end of his charges being read.

Ferguson was not required to enter a plea due to the nature of offenses and the matter will proceed by way of Voluntary Bill of Indictment set for May 1st 2025.