Federal Jury Convicts Bahamian Citizen Of Child Exploitation Crimes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – 21-year-old Chrystano Peder Carmelo Cooper, formerly of Freeport, Grand Bahama, was convicted by a federal jury of four counts related to the production, distribution, receipt, and possession of child sexual abuse materials, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

According to United States evidence, between December 2022 and February 2024, Cooper exploited a minor child through the production and sharing of child sexual abuse while attending college in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

The jury trial began on November 12, 2024 and concluded on November 14, 2024 with the guilty verdicts.

Cooper will remain in the custody of The United States Marshall until sentencing, according to the statement.