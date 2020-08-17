Family recounts ‘horror movie’ shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The family of 35-year-old Valentino Smith have been left reeling in shock after he was shot through a window of his home on Saturday evening.

The self-employed mechanic was described as a quiet person by relatives, who were overcome by grief when Eyewitness News visited the home on Sunday.

According to police reports, Smith died at hospital after he was shot through a window of his home in Elizabeth Estates shortly after 10pm.

However, his mother said she watched her son die after he burst into her room with two bullet wounds in his face.

She said she thought she was watching a “horror movie”.

According to police, the victim was standing in the utility room of his home when someone fired several shots through a northern window that hit him.

“Emergency Medical Services were summoned, and the victim was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” the statement read.

Smith’s mother said she and his grandmother were sitting in the room when they heard the gunshots, and shortly thereafter Smith entered the room bleeding profusely.

She said her son told her “mum they shoot me, and I ain’t do nothing” before running to the front of the house and collapsing.

Smith is the youngest of three siblings.