Family Guardian donates 600 face masks to RBPF

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In a bid to express “profound gratitude”, Family Guardian Insurance donated 600 locally-made masks to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF).

“Family Guardian Insurance recognizes that a kind deed and a simple ‘thank you’ can go a long way toward encouraging a first responder in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic currently being experienced here in The Bahamas,” read a statement.

Michael Adderley, Vice President, Financial Services, added: “This donation to The Royal Bahamas Police Force is Family Guardian’s way of saying we appreciate you and we stand with you. These officers are on the front lines maintaining law and order in the midst of a national pandemic.

“Our gesture is one that demonstrates our sincere gratitude for the work you do and the sacrifices you continue to make for our great country. We are one people, united in love and service.”

In response to the donation, Deputy Commissioner Ismella Davis-Delancy underscored the masks are essential and will greatly assist in the COVID-19 fight.

She noted contributions from corporate Bahamas “make a positive and lasting impact on our society”.