Fake voice note sends scores to Salvation Army

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Salvation Army’s social assistance program has been temporarily suspended after a fake voice note drove scores of people to its Mackey Street headquarters this morning.

A Salvation Army spokesperson told Eyewitness News the voice note claimed the organization was distributing food assistance for unemployed hotel workers.

As a result, an influx of people flooded the center, with lines wrapping around the building and many disobeying social distancing protocols.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force had to be called in to help manage the crowd.

SA’s social assistance program opens from 9am to 11am for those who have fallen on hard times or were impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The organisation’s spokesperson said markers following social distancing policies were set up to manage their usual crowd of people; however the unexpected numbers caused the situation to quickly deteriorate.