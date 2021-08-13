FACELIFT FOR ELEUTHRA: Govt to undertake $30M Glass Window Bridge development in 2022

ELEUTHERA, BAHAMAS — The government is set to embark on the “most ambitious bridge-building project imaginable in The Bahamas” with the construction of a new Glass Window Bridge, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works Desmond Bannister.

Bannister, who was addressing the Eleuthera Business Outlook yesterday, said the undertaking will begin early next year at a cost of $30 to $35 million.

“I think everybody knows the Glass Window Bridge is in poor condition; a replacement has been needed for many years,” said Bannister.

“The challenge has been that governments, when they budget, have not been able to budget the kind of funding they need. We believe we have the answer to how we can fund the new bridge.

“The bridge allows for single lane-traffic with a restricted load capacity of only 12 tons. When the weather is bad, it can be quite an adventure to get across.”

Bannister noted that a comprehensive feasibility study has been undertaken, looking at financial viability, future demand and climate impact, as well as other issues relevant to the site.

He said that out of four options considered, it has been decided the new bridge will be constructed 60 feet west of the existing bridge.

He noted that development of the bridge will convert the existing site into a special tourist attraction that will create new businesses and jobs, with a Glass Window Bridge Park to be created at the site.

“That site, once completed, is going to significantly increase tourism expenditure,” said Bannister.