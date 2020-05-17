Exumas MP demands answers over island’s continued closure

Cooper calls on competent authority to “display some competence”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Exumas MP Chester Cooper called on the prime minister to reopen the uninfected island for commercial activity or provide medical justification for its continued COVID-19 closure.

The Progressive Liberal Party Deputy Leader is also the representative for Ragged Island, and issued a fiery statement following Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ national address today.

Minnis announced the reopening of commercial activity on four more islands: Cat Island, Long Island, Abaco and Andros.

“The people of Exuma are deeply disappointed in the prime minister’s national address today,” read a statement issued by Cooper.

“There was no legitimate reason given for why Exuma cannot resume commercial activity while other Family Islands in the same circumstance are allowed to do so.”

Cooper continued: “The prime minister appears to be using the emergency powers granted to him to lord over The Bahamas as a dictator without having to explain the nonsensical decisions he is making to the people whom he serves. This puppeteering is unacceptable.

“I call on the competent authority to display some competence and either open Exuma for commercial activity or provide the medical explanation for why Exuma cannot operate as others can.”

Cooper added: “In the absence of such explanation, the prime minister’s decision appears unfair, arbitrary and perverse.”

Inagua, Ragged Island, Rum Cay, Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay were reopened to commercial activity earlier this month.

The prime minister maintained weekday curfews and lockdown measures remain in place for reopened islands, alongside physical distancing and the mandatory use of face masks.