Exuma welcomes new iconic sign

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Exuma is the first of 16 islands to receive new iconic signage designed by celebrity artist His Excellency Jamal Rolle; Deputy Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Exuma, Chester Cooper said the artwork aptly depicts many things about The Exumas which make it a unique island chain within The Bahamas.

The sign, which was officially unveiled Friday morning, is just steps away from the Exuma International Airport.

Cooper confirmed that Cat Island and Eleuthera are next in line to receive their iconic signage.