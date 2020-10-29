Exuma luxury hotel boasts transformation to long-term rentals

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With large residential-style villas ranging upwards of 5,000 square feet, Grand Isle Resort in Exuma is using its own architectural footprint to leap into a burgeoning market of luxury long-term rentals.

Michael Lorenz, Grand Isle Sales & Marketing Director, said the resort’s transformation in part from a luxury getaway to premiere stay-away is paying off.

“It’s clear we were built for this,” said Lorenz.

“The response to the offer of long-term rentals starting at $8,000 a month has been overwhelming. Individuals and families want to be in a safe environment where they can live with a sense of comfort, work remotely if they choose, and enjoy their lives.”

Lorenz said it is not just the idyllic location overlooking the turquoise waters of Emerald Bay, but the design of the villas themselves.

“We are returning to what we were built to be, each private residence a spacious, sumptuous home away from home,” he said.

According to Lorenz, since the resort with 5-star quality amenities and service announced the offer of long-term rentals, they have received over 50 inquires with an average stay of 30+ nights.

Peter Nicholson, who owns several units at Grand Isle, said the closed hotel season prompted it to look at innovative ways to make the most of a property considered among the finest in the region, consistently earning top scores and plaudits on sites like TripAdvisor for its style, location, and amenities.

“Grand Isle was designed as a stylish, upmarket residential-like resort with 78 villas, each with generous balconies and patios overlooking the white sand Halfmoon beach and breathtaking waters of Emerald Bay,” said Nicholson.

“Consider that the average hotel room is about 500 square feet and our smallest unit is 1,250 square feet. Our penthouses are more than 5,000 square feet. So, the design was created to do exactly what it is doing now, serving as a home.”

Nicholson also points to what he calls “the sprawling nature” of the gated community affording privacy for all.

“With its many amenities, Grand Isle lends itself easily to the new model of luxury long-term accommodations for those who want a safe and secure place where they can live, work, play in a picturesque setting that has all the warmth of a home.”

He added: “Grand Isle’s villas are far more than a hotel ‘room’. Each villa is like a private home with a full chef’s kitchen, Sub-Zero appliances, dining area, large living room, TVs and sound systems throughout, multiple patios, full laundry facilities, and high-speed internet. They are perfectly suited and furnished for a life that still has a touch of a vacation feel and a reality that you can live, work, play, cook, swim, walk the beach and get on with life in a setting that is beautiful beyond words.”