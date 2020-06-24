Exuma airport redevelopment will have ‘multiplier effect’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The redevelopment of the Exuma International Airport will have a ‘multiplier effect’ on the island’s economy, Exuma Chamber of Commerce President Pedro Rolle said yesterday.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has confirmed the ground breaking for the new airport in Exuma is slated for October.

Rolle suggested the development could also create greater connectivity and opportunities for inter-island commerce among the southern family islands.

Rolle said: “A new airport with expanded facilities will definitely have a multiplier effect. Just from the terminal point of view I’m excited about the prospect of not only for travelers but also offering more opportunities to small business persons. If it is managed properly we will have new small businesses that can capably represent The Bahamas.”

Rolle added: “What excites me equally is not just the impact on the local economy but this also offers us an expanded opportunities with neighbouring islands to the south. I believe we can have more opportunity for greater connectivity and inter-island trade particularly among the southern islands without everything having to go through Nassau. I think the opportunities are tremendous with an expanded airport.”

Aviation director Algernon Cargill had previously pegged the airport’s redevelopment at $44 million.