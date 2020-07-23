Evangelist Rex Major presents book to Opposition leader

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Renowned Evangelist Oral Rex Ricardo Major paid a courtesy call on Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis at his downtown office on Thursday.

Major presented Davis with his book, “March On to Glory and to God”.

The book is semi-autobiographical, and contains selected radio messages delivered by Major during The Bahamas’ early days of Independence.

He was accompanied by Felton Williamson.

During the meeting, Davis also presented his guests with the book “Breaching the Gates”.

The book, authored by Sean McWeeney, contains a short history on the cultural and social development of The Bahamas.