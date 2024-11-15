EV Motors hosts car show Friday

Get ready for the EV Motors Auto Show, happening on November 15th & 16th! This is your chance to explore brand new 2024 electric vehicles and take advantage of unbeatable new holiday prices!
Whether you’re a car enthusiast or simply looking for a fantastic deal, this is an event you won’t want to miss.
Here’s what’s waiting for you:
* Explore the newest models from top electric vehicle brands
* Speak with our expert sales team to find the perfect eco-friendly car for you
* Enter our exciting raffle for a chance to win incredible prizes!
Prizes include:
* Free insurance for the first year
* Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit
* 2024 Ring Battery Doorbell
Don’t miss out on the biggest auto show of the season. We can’t wait to see you there!