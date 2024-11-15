Watch ILTV Live
EV Motors hosts car show Friday

Get ready for the EV Motors Auto Show, happening on November 15th & 16th! This is your chance to explore brand new 2024 electric vehicles and take advantage of unbeatable new holiday prices!

Whether you’re a car enthusiast or simply looking for a fantastic deal, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Here’s what’s waiting for you:

* Explore the newest models from top electric vehicle brands
* Speak with our expert sales team to find the perfect eco-friendly car for you
* Enter our exciting raffle for a chance to win incredible prizes!

Prizes include:

* Free insurance for the first year
* Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit
* 2024 Ring Battery Doorbell

Don’t miss out on the biggest auto show of the season. We can’t wait to see you there!

Polls

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

