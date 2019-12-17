ESPN regulars to call 2019 Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

Veteran ESPN SportsCenter anchor and college football commentator Steve Levy, 2010 BCS National Championship-winning quarterback Greg McElroy and sideline reporter Dianna Russini will call the 2019 Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl between Buffalo (7-5) and Charlotte (7-5) for ESPN on Friday, December 20 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium at 2 p.m.

Levy has been ESPN’s play-by-play voice for every game in the Bowl’s history. McElroy, analyst, and Russini will each work the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl for the first time.

Adam Coppinger will be the producer and Brett Lancaster will serve as director for the fourth consecutive year on the broadcast.

Levy is one of ESPN’s longest-running SportsCenter anchors, having joined the network in August 1993. He is most often seen on the 11 p.m. edition or other late-night shows, as well as on the SportsCenter program on the ESPN app.

In addition to his SportsCenter duties, in 2016, Levy returned to the college football play-by-play booth to work a weekly ABC/ESPN afternoon game.

Levy has hosted SportsCenter from many of the biggest events in sports, including the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, Final Four, College Football Playoff and more. He and ESPN hockey analyst Barry Melrose have covered the Stanley Cup Finals for ESPN every year since 1995.

Along the way, he has also handled play-by-play on the NHL (1995–2005) on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC Sports, college football on ESPN2 (1999–2002) and the NCAA Division I men’s hockey semifinals and finals – “The Frozen Four” – in 1998 and 1999. He and Melrose teamed up to call ESPN’s telecasts of the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

McElroy serves as a college football analyst for Saturday games on ABC/ESPN, and he also contributes to SEC Network’s studio show, SEC Now. In the fall of 2017, he joined Marcus Spears for a new, weekly hour of SEC football talk as Thinking Out Loud debuted on September 4 on SEC Network.

McElroy joined ESPN in 2014 as an analyst for the SEC Network.

McElroy was an Alabama quarterback from 2007 to 2011, during which time he led the Crimson Tide to the 2010 BCS National Championship. He had previously ushered the Crimson Tide to an SEC Championship Game victory and was named MVP of the contest in 2009. He finished his college career with a 24-3 record.

He was named 2010 ESPN/CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year and first-team Academic All-American. Often cited as a cerebral quarterback for his intelligence, McElroy was a Rhodes Scholarship finalist in 2010.

The New York Jets drafted McElroy in 2011, and he retired from the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013.

Russini is an NFL reporter and host who contributes to ESPN’s year-round coverage of the National Football League. Her multi-faceted role includes reporting, hosting, analysis and features. She contributes to NFL Live, Sunday NFL Countdown, Fantasy Football Now and SportsCenter, and she often breaks NFL news stories.

Russini originally joined the company in July 2015 as a SportsCenter anchor. In the summer of 2017, she transitioned to her current role.

Prior to ESPN, Russini was the main sports anchor at WRC-TV (NBC4) in Washington, D.C., where she anchored evening sportscasts, reported from major live events and broke news on both television and social media.

Russini played four sports in high school, and she was a NCAA Division I soccer player at George Mason University for four years.

In addition to the ESPN TV broadcast, the 2019 Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl will be broadcast nationally in the United States on radio via Red Voice/Gameday Radio and the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl Radio Network for the fifth-straight year. Veteran play-by-play announcer Kyle Wiggs and color analyst Rob Best will call the action from Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Wiggs will call his third consecutive Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, while Best will be the color analyst for the fifth-straight time.