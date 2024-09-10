Escaped convicted murderer recaptured by police

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have confirmed that convicted murderer 31 year of Anthony Bethel, who escaped lawful custody yesterday, has been recaptured by authorities moments ago in the East & Hay Streets area.

Bethel reportedly escaped lawful custody while at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PNH) on Monday September 9, 2024.

Bethel recently received a murder conviction and is currently awaiting his sentence, police revealed.

According to initial reports, Bethel escaped custody around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, while awaiting medical attention.

Bethel was reportedly captured by authorities sometime after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday September 10, 2024.