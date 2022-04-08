Equinor in move to sell operations amid GB pull-out

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Equinor, the owner of the oil storage and transshipment terminal on Grand Bahama is reportedly planning to pull out of the island, according to sources with intimate knowledge of the situation.

Eyewitness News understands that the company has selected the Liwathon Group out of Estonia and is reportedly awaiting Cabinet approval.

The sale is expected to conclude by the end of the month.

The Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company came under heavy fire after Hurricane Dorian blew the tops off Equinor’s storage tanks resulting in thousands of gallon of crude oil spilling at the South Riding Point facility in East Grand Bahama.

Two Grand Bahama companies also sued Equinor for damages.