Environment ministry orders cease and desist of illegal Crown Land use

A lack of evidence has hindered the clampdown on Pine woodland clearing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources Vaughn Miller yesterday empathized with Bahamians who have applied for Crown Land but due to a lack of response after several years have taken matters into their own hands.

However, the minister said the law must be adhered to.

Miller advised that cease and desist orders have been issued to a number of individuals occupying or utilizing Crown Land without approval.

There have been concerns about the illegal clearing of Pine woodlands and areas marked as water tables.

Miller told the media a lack of evidence in these matters has hindered the ministry’s ability to clamp down on the practice, though measures were being explored to address this.

He made clear that his ministry is responsible for issuing notices, but enforcement falls to the authorities.

“When we have the evidence and we give the evidence to the relevant authorities and then they will be in a position to then act on that,” Miller said.

“As it is presently, in terms of us having the evidence, in terms of who the persons were that did this or contributed to it we do not have that evidence

“And so, that’s why we are advising persons to cease, to desist.

“This is a multi-agency approach, it’s not just us in the environment.”

On the issue of Crown Land, Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Clint Watson said Bahamians have languished with the issue of inefficiencies with Crown Land applications for far too long.

He asked the public for patience as the Davis administration implements measures that are expected to expedite the process.

Similarly, Watson warned that those who contravene the law out of frustration with a lack of response on their application endanger the process for future Bahamian and Crown Land applications.

He said everyone must respect the law.

“Please, allow the administration to put in better practices and procedures without trying to take matters into your own hands,” Watson said.

“When you do that, you confuse the system for so many other Bahamians to come who want to have access to land.

“So, we’re asking you please allow the system to work and allow the Davis administration to put in these efficiencies so you can get responses without breaking the law.”

He added: “We are promising that there will be greater efficiency. We might not be able to solve all in four and a half to five years. We might not be able to give you this wonderful electronic system, but what we can promise is that you will get greater efficiency. It’s been missing for years and there is considerable focus and attention has been given to that.”

Watson acknowledged that no Bahamian should have to go through cycles of checking with no response.