Entertainer robbed and stabbed at home

Two men arrested following high-speed chase

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Authorities arrested two men who are believed to be responsible for a violent attack on well-known Bahamian comedian and entertainer Demetrius Smith.

According to police reports, the assailants accosted Smith at his residence in San Souci off Eastern Road around 3am, and robbed him of cash and a red Chevy Tahoe.

Authorities said the victim was also physically assaulted and stabbed during the ordeal.

He was in stable condition in hospital, according to police.

Authorities said a short while after the reported incident, officers on scene observe a red Chevy Tahoe “canvassing the area”.

Officers pursued the occupants of the vehicle, who refused to stop, leading to a high-speed chase.

The Tahoe eventually crashed on Fox Hill Road and the Eastern Road.

The men attempted to escape on foot, but the officers who chased after them caught both men a short while later.

Prayers and well wishes from friends and supporters flooded in on social media for the entertainer, who is the proprietor of the Karaoke King.

There have been a series of recent housebreakings and home invasions in New Providence.

In two recent incidents, women were sexually assaulted.

Additionally, former Governor General Sir Arthur Foulkes’ home was broken into and burglarized last Wednesday when he and his wife were sleeping.

Minister of National Security has expressed concern about recent incidents where women were sexually assaulted, but suggested that the housebreaking incidents were being “magnified” by social media.

He said authorities were working hard to bring resolution to these crime.