Energy and transport minister expresses confidence in new BPL chief

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of Energy and Transportation, Jo Beth Coleby-Davis expressed optimism in newly appointed Bahamas Power and Light CEO, Toni Seymour and her ability to lead the company into a new era of transformative services for consumers.

The electricity company has been under fire for decades regarding services despite successive governments and boards attempting to rectify and improve the production of reliable power supply to the capital.

While speaking with the media ahead of Parliamentary proceedings on Wednesday, Coleby-Davis stressed that she would be in a supportive role in the company and giving Seymour and her team the room to transform services as expected.

“It’s very important for our consumers to see the new brand of how BPL is and that BPL cares,” Coleby-Davis said.

Seymour, the first woman to lead the company, succeeds Shevonn Cambridge, who stepped down after two years in the role.